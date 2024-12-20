Politics / President-elect Trump Friendship of Musk, Trump May Be Getting Tested President-elect's team rejects the assertion that Musk is calling the shots By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 20, 2024 9:34 AM CST Copied President-elect Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk as he arrives to watch SpaceX's mega rocket Starship lift off for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File) The drama in DC over a possible government shutdown has focused attention on the relationship between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Musk got out ahead of the president-elect earlier this week in urging Congress to reject a spending bill, which "raised an awkward question for Trump of whether he or Musk was running the show," per an analysis at Politico. Coverage: Late-night hosts: They've also been needling Trump over Musk. "Well, if he's going to be the guy running everything, I'm going to have to work on my Elon Musk impression," said Stephen Colbert, per the New York Times. And Seth Meyers drew a comparison to a Jim Carrey movie. "Oh my god, you let him do you a favor, and now you can't get rid of him—you got Cable Guy-ed by Elon Musk. Every time you look out that little keyhole, he gonna be there." Pushing back: Trump's team has insisted that the president-elect is calling the shots, with his spokesperson issuing a statement to that effect. "As soon as President Trump released his official stance on the CR (continuing resolution), Republicans on Capitol Hill echoed his point of view," said Karoline Leavitt. "President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. Full stop." Friction? The statement came in response to Democrats issuing "President Musk" taunts to Trump, but it also may signal friction between the two men, writes Malcolm Ferguson at the New Republic. "If this kind of public one-upping continues, who knows how long this bromance will last." Examples: Nancy Pelosi, for one, referred to Trump as Musk's "puppet" in the spending bill showdown, per Newsweek, which rounds up similar slams. May be inevitable: Musk wields huge clout with his ability to rile up the GOP base on his X platform, notes Politico, and lawmakers fear crossing him given his ability to fund primary opponents. But Trump, too, of course, wields power. "The two powerful men share an ego-driven temperament and view themselves as immune to the rules and norms that constrain others," wrote Axios in a previous assessment of their pairing. It's why many have been skeptical that a close relationship can last. (Some Republicans have floated Musk's name as a replacement for Mike Johnson as House speaker.) Report an error