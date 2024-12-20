Paris Heads to Capitol Hill, Hints at Sticking Around

We haven't seen much of Paris Hilton since she got married , became a mom , and dropped out of the Hollywood scene, but now she's making headlines again—this time on the other coast, on Capitol Hill. Last week, the Senate unanimously passed the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act backed by Hilton, legislation that mandates more oversight over youth residential treatment facilities. On Wednesday, the bill also went sailing through the House, meaning it's now headed toward President Biden's desk for a final signature, per the AP .

The 43-year-old's push for the bill was spurred by her own experiences as a 17-year-old, when she says she stayed at Utah's Provo Canyon School for nearly a year and endured mental and physical abuse, including beatings and being sent naked to solitary confinement. "This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change, and that no child should ever endure the horrors of abuse in silence," Hilton wrote on Instagram following the vote. "I did this for the younger version of myself and the youth who were senselessly taken from us by the Troubled Teen Industry."

The AP notes that Hilton's lobbying has led to law changes in support of minors in at least eight states. Her success in Washington has apparently got her wheels turning on what comes next—and that "next" may include a deeper dive into politics. "This is just the beginning. There's definitely more to do. I will be coming back to DC," she told reporters after the bill vote in the House, per the Hill. When asked specifically if that meant a run for office, Hilton replied: "After coming here so many times over the past couple of years and seeing that my voice really can make a difference ... I can maybe see that happening."