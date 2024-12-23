House Panel Releases Its Matt Gaetz Report

UPDATE

Dec 23, 2024 10:29 AM CST

Matt Gaetz's efforts to block the House ethics panel from releasing its report about him have failed. The panel on Monday made the 42-page report about the former congressman public here. As the Washington Post reports, it found "substantial evidence" that Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl, regularly paid for sex with multiple women, used illicit drugs, and violated House rules on the acceptance of free lodging and transportation.

Dec 23, 2024 9:06 AM CST

Matt Gaetz on Monday filed a last-minute lawsuit to block the release of the House ethics report about his behavior, reports the Hill. Even if his request for an emergency order succeeds, however, it may not matter much: Multiple outlets including CBS News, CNN, and the New York Times already have gone public with leaked drafts of the report. The panel concluded that the former Florida congressman violated state and sexual misconduct laws, writing: