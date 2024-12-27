Taxi, Ambulance Drivers Fare Better With Alzheimer's

A new study suggests that turning off GPS in the car and instead navigating by your own wits may help stave off Alzheimer's. The study in the British Medical Journal found that taxi drivers and ambulance drivers died of the ailment less than people in other professions, reports HealthDay. Researchers theorize that such drivers are constantly exercising a particular part of the brain that deals with what the Wall Street Journal describes as navigational and spatial processing. And all that exercise might pay off.