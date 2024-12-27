Martha Moxley's Mother Never Quit Seeking Justice for Her

Dorthy Moxley, who fought for decades to bring her teenage daughter's killer to justice in a roller-coaster Connecticut murder case that held the nation's attention for years, has died. She was 92. John Moxley said his mother died Tuesday at her home in Summit, New Jersey, of complications from flu, the AP reports. Dorthy Moxley had stoically endured countless legal twists and turns, including many involving Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, who was convicted of the crime and later freed after his murder conviction was vacated. "Through all the ups and downs, she was the most glass-half-full person I've ever known," John Moxley said.

He described his mother as a crusader for justice on behalf of his 15-year-old sister Martha but "never vindictive" as she worked to keep the case in the public eye. Her daughter was beaten to death on Oct. 30, 1975, with a golf club. The battered body was found the next day under a tree on her family's estate in the Belle Haven section of Greenwich, across the street from the Skakel family's home. The murder, which went unsolved for decades, became a sensation and the subject of several books, a film and a documentary series. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a staunch defender of his cousin, released a book in 2016 about the case saying Skakel—the nephew of Kennedy's mother, Ethel—had been framed.

Skakel was arrested in 2000, convicted of murder in 2002, and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. After serving more than 11 years in prison, he was freed in 2013 on $1.2 million bail after a lower court judge overturned his conviction, saying his trial lawyer didn't adequately represent him. The state Supreme Court reinstated the conviction in a 4-3 ruling in 2016. But the justice who wrote the decision soon retired, and a new justice sided with Skakel in a highly unusual 4-3 opinion in 2018 that overturned the conviction. The US Supreme Court declined to hear the state's appeal in 2019, and a second trial was not pursued, in part because many of the potential witnesses had since died and there wasn't enough evidence for a retrial.

John Moxley told the AP in 2020 that he and his mother still believed Skakel killed Martha, but that they were at peace with the decision not to seek a second trial. On Thursday, he said they ultimately did get justice for his sister. "It was just incredible how much support we got from people that we knew and people that we didn't know," he said. "My mother was always grateful and chose to focus on the communal spirit, if you will, rather than the law." Known for her kind and cooperative demeanor, Moxley was asked by police departments in other states to meet with family members of murder victims who were uncomfortable speaking with police, John Moxley said. "Somebody one time said she was tough," her son said. "She said: 'I'm not tough. I'm just strong.'"