For those looking variously for a very last-minute gift or just a little post-holiday recuperation, Laura Miller over at Slate runs down the top audiobooks your money or your Audible credits can buy. A look at her favorites, and the people narrating them:

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman, narrated by Nicholas Guy Smith. In this Arthurian tale, a yokel arrives in Camelot to find King Arthur is dead. "Smith is more than up to the task of performing" a hodgepodge of distinct characters.