Elon Musk Anoints Himself 'Ozempic Santa'

Elon Musk posted a photo of himself donned in a Santa suit but looking noticeably slimmer, with the caption explaining the change: "Ozempic Santa," he wrote, a reference to the weight loss drug. But as the New York Post notes, Musk also clarified that he's actually taking a different weight-loss drug: "Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it." Musk didn't provide details of how much weight he's shed or how long he's been taking the drug. (The photo isn't on the wire services, meaning you'll have to click Musk's tweet to see it.)

Axios sees the post as yet another sign of how mainstream the diabetes-turned-weight-loss medications have become, with celebrities no longer shying away from acknowledging their use. Comic Jim Gaffigan previously disclosed his use of Mounjaro to People, though Gaffigan had a better line about it in his Netflix special: Mounjaro is better than Ozempic, he said, "because it sounds like an Italian restaurant." USA Today, meanwhile, notes that Musk's use of the drug runs counter to the views of fellow Donald Trump ally and possible health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, who would prefer people stick to diet and exercise alone.