Pope Opens 'Holy Door' at Prison in Italy

Pope Francis made a symbolic gesture at one of Italy's largest prisons on Thursday that is a first for any pontiff, reports the Guardian . Francis visited Rebibbia prison outside Rome, where he opened what the church calls a "holy door." During the year, Francis will open five such doors—they are typically sealed shut the rest of the time—as part of the church's Jubilee year, marked every 25 years. He opened another door on Christmas Eve at a more traditional locale, St. Peter's Basilica, allowing the faithful to stream into the basilica. Thursday was the first time any pope has opened such a door at a prison.

"I wanted the second holy door I open to be here at a prison," said the pope, per the AP. "I wanted each of us here, inside and out, to have the possibility of throwing open the door of our hearts and understanding that hope doesn't disappoint." The outlet notes that Francis plans to put an emphasis on the well-being of prisoners throughout the year. "Hold onto the rope of hope, hold onto the anchor," he said in his prison sermon. "Never let it go." (More Pope Francis stories.)