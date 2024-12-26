Israeli Strike in Yemen Nearly Took Out UN Official

A new round of Israeli airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday targeted the Houthi rebel-held capital of Sanaa and multiple ports. The World Health Organization's director-general said that the bombardment occurred close to where he was at the time, getting ready to board a flight in Sanaa and that a crew member was injured. "The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge—just a few meters from where we were—and the runway were damaged," tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The Israeli strikes followed several days of Houthi launches setting off sirens in Israel. The Israeli military said it attacked infrastructure used by the Houthis at the international airport in Sanaa and ports in the cities of Hodeida, Al-Sali, and Ras Qantib, along with power stations. The strikes came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "the Houthis, too, will learn what Hamas and Hezbollah and Assad's regime and others learned" as his military has battled those more powerful proxies of Iran.

Tedros was in Yemen to negotiate the release of detained UN staffers and to assess the overall humanitarian situation, he wrote. "We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave," he added. The Iran-backed Houthis' media outlet confirmed the strikes in a Telegram post but gave no immediate details. Israel has not responded to questions on whether it knew Tedros and WHO staffers were at the airport. Houthis control large swaths of the country from which they have launched frequent attacks on Israel, per the Washington Post.