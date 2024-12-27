Roaring Kitty Emerges With Christmas Gift for GameStop

There's nothing too unusual about seeing a gift box emoji or graphic on social media around the holidays. Roaring Kitty's Christmas morning post , however, showing off a simple red, green, and gold-wrapped package, sent shares of the GameStop meme stock on an upward trajectory. Quartz notes it's not clear what's actually supposed to be in the box posted by Roaring Kitty (real name: investor Keith Gill), but the cryptic tweet sent GameStop's stock price up about 6%, per Investopedia and Trading View .

And no, correlation doesn't necessarily mean causation, but Roaring Kitty's post had received more than 4.5 million views by Friday morning, along with 50,000 likes. Gill, known as the "internet's most disruptive trader," has caused a commotion in the past with his tweets: In May, GameStop stocks surged after Gill reemerged online after a three-year absence and put up a post that showed a man sitting in a gaming chair.

Gill rocked GameStop's stocks again the following month on the news that he'd picked up $116 million worth of the company's shares. Shares for the video game retailer are up 94% year to date. Benzinga reports that Thursday's spike, however, was short-lived: In Friday premarket trading, GameStop's shares fell more than 2%. The Yahoo Finance team scratch their heads here over what may have been in Roaring Kitty's gift box. (More Roaring Kitty stories.)