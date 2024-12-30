Monkey Gets Hold of Home's Panic Remote, Really Likes It

What do you get the monkey who has everything? For one South African primate, the answer to that appears to be a home alarm's remote control. Per UPI , the security firm Mi7 National Group received "multiple panic activations" from a home in Northdale on Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the company about the "lighthearted" incident. Thinking that the homeowners may have been under some kind of "distress," staffers were sent to the property—at which point "the client informed them that a monkey had gotten into the home and nabbed a remote containing the panic button."

When the Mi7 team got there, the monkey "bolted," remote in hand, which it kept pressing to set off the panic signals. Those signals stopped only when the curious creature "was out of range of the receiver," notes the company, which the New York Post notes is based in Pietermaritzburg. Mi7 adds, "In an unusual turn of events, the client opted not to have our teams chase down the culprit, and let him get away with the loot. A great laugh was had, and a new panic button is currently on the way!" (More strange stuff stories.)