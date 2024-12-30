Commanders Player Pops the Question After Big Win

Sunday was quite the night for Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves—after the team clinched their first playoff berth since 2020, he popped the question to girlfriend Mikaela Worley. In video shared by the NFL's official Instagram account, Reaves proposes to Worley on the sidelines at Northwest Stadium and they embrace after she says yes. He said the proposal wouldn't have happened Sunday without the win. "I hate losing, so there's no way I could have done that in the right spirit after a loss," he said, per ESPN . "That thing was burning a hole in my pocket."

Reaves proposed after a dramatic 30-24 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old said Worley, a former University of Louisiana Monroe volleyball player, was there for him after a torn ACL almost ended his career last year. "I can't say enough about her," he said. "When I was at my lowest last year, she was there to pick me up every day. She showed up. That's my best friend. Been my best friend since high school." In a post on X, he said. "Glad we got to share that moment with the best fans in the world."

It was also a huge night for rookie Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw the game-winning touchdown to Zach Ertz, USA Today reports. Daniels set a record for the most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, per Bleacher Report. His 820 total rushing yards tops the record of 815 yards set in 2012 by former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III. "I wanted Jayden Daniels to break my rookie rushing record because I'm not about rooting against the next generation," Griffin said in a post on X. "He EARNED IT. He is the FUTURE." (The NFL's 40-year-old rushing record may fall, too.)