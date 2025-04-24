Harmonica Version of the National Anthem Goes Viral

Some senior citizen harmonica players are having a bit of a moment: In an era where the US national anthem is getting booed at various NHL games, the AP reports that the Los Angeles Kings brought out something that went on to become much more viral than ridiculed. On Monday night, ahead of their first-round playoff game against the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings trotted out the harmonica class from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center, who serenaded the crowd with "The Star-Spangled Banner" in, well, harmonica.