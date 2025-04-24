NFL Draft Could Deliver a QB Surprise

Quarterbacks are among the weakest position groups in the 2025 NFL draft, with "very limited star potential," according to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein. Yet with only hours to go until the first picks, Jason La Canfora at the Washington Post has suggested four could go in the first round. "I know it sounds a little crazy, but I really think four are going," an unnamed general manager of a team selecting in the latter half of the first round tells La Canfora. He says he's heard two QBs will be among the first nine picks. "And Pittsburgh could take one, and somebody is going to end up trading in for one," the GM adds.

At least three quarterbacks have gone in the first round in eight of the past nine drafts, per ESPN. And teams are in need of quarterbacks this year. Betting markets indicate three will be selected in the first round on Thursday, per the Post. The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Miami's Cam Ward as the first overall pick. Three GMs tell the Post the New Orleans Saints will select a quarterback with the ninth pick, and two say it will be Mississippi's Jaxson Dart. That would leave Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion.

Though CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones says many teams have given Sanders "a second-round grade," La Canfora's sources indicate the Steelers will grab him with the 21st pick, leaving Louisville's Tyler Shough open for selection late in the first round. As another GM tells La Canfora, the selection of four QBs in the first round "is definitely not out of the question." "I'd call it a surprise but not a shock," adds an unnamed head coach. Of course, the speculation could be entirely wrong. In his final mock draft, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has Ward as the only QB going in the first round. In his view, "teams can wait until next year." (Another possibility for the first overall pick: rare two-way player Travis Hunter.)