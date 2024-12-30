A 40-Year-Old NFL Record May Fall

As far as NFL records go, it's one of the most coveted: Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles is now just 100 yards shy of the season rushing record set by Eric Dickerson in 1984. The details:

Closing in: Barkley rushed for 167 yards on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, giving him 2,005 for the season, reports CBS News. He is just the ninth player to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season.

16 vs. 17: Dickerson set the record with 2,105 yards four decades ago, and a major point of conversation is that Dickerson did it in a 16-game season. Teams now play 17 games.