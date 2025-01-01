It's Game Over for Gazprom in Ukraine

Ukraine on Wednesday halted Russian gas supplies to European customers that pass through the country after a prewar transit deal expired at the end of last year. The New York Times reports Ukraine refused to renew the deal. At a summit in Brussels last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that Kyiv would not allow Moscow to use the transits to earn "additional billions ... on our blood, on the lives of our citizens." But he briefly held open the possibility of the gas flows continuing if payments to Russia were withheld until the war ends. Ukraine's energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, confirmed on Wednesday morning that Kyiv had stopped the transit "in the interest of national security." More from the AP: