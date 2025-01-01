FBI Looks for Accomplices in New Orleans Attack

An FBI official said Wednesday afternoon that investigators do not believe that the man who drove into a New Orleans crowd, killing 10 people, was "solely responsible" for the crime. Federal, state, and local officials held a news conference in which they addressed the attack and the investigation. The FBI said two explosive devices that were found in the French Quarter had been found and disarmed, and investigators were trying to find whether multiple people placed them, CNN reports. The Sugar Bowl, which officials had said would still be played Wednesday evening at the nearby Superdome, instead has been postponed a day. Developments include: