Man Survives After Being Shoved Onto Subway Tracks

A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a 45-year-old man was pushed into the path of an oncoming subway train in New York City. The victim was reported to be in critical condition but stable at a hospital, per the New York Times . Kamel Hawkins, 23, of Brooklyn, also faces a second-degree assault charge. He was arrested after transit officers began searching for the man shown in videos of the Tuesday afternoon attack, which took place at the18th Street No. 1 station, per WABC .

The videos, some of which were posted on social media, show a man standing near the edge of the southbound platform, appearing to look down at his phone. Someone passes behind him, then returns and shoves the man hard off the platform and into the path of a train. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pulled out from between cars by firefighters. While lying on the ground during the rescue, he moved his hand slightly, and someone can be heard saying, "He's alive!" (More New York City subway stories.)