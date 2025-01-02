Authorities Investigate Possible New Orleans, Vegas Link

As twin investigations continue into Wednesday's truck attack in New Orleans and the detonation of a Tesla in Las Vegas, NBC News reports that authorities are investigating whether the suspects in both cases have a military connection. However, authorities stress it's too early to draw any conclusions about a possible link between the two events. One known similarity: Both vehicles were rented through the Turo car-sharing app. Details:

The New Orleans suspect, who was killed in a shootout with police, is Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42. Jabbar served about eight years in the Army before an honorable discharge, per the New York Times. Authorities say the US national and Texas resident was flying an ISIS flag from the pickup he drove through a crowd on Bourbon Street.