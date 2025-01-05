In Adoptions Out of Korea, a 'Huge Tree of Deception'

AP looks at disturbing fraud allegations tied to a 'baby pipeline' out of the South
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 5, 2025 5:00 PM CST
Out of South Korea, a 'Baby Pipeline'
Peg Reif holds pictures of her children adopted from South Korea in the 1980s in her home in Platteville, Wisconsin, on Dec. 17, 2024.   (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Her greatest fear, dormant for decades, came rushing back in an instant: Had she adopted and raised a kidnapped child? Peg Reif's daughter, adopted from South Korea in the 1980s, had sent her a link to a documentary detailing how the system that made their family was rife with fraud: documents falsified, babies switched, children snatched off the street and sent abroad. Reif wept. She was among more than 120 who contacted the AP this fall, after a series of stories and a documentary made with Frontline exposed how Korea created a baby pipeline, designed to ship children abroad to meet Western demand. "I can't stand the thought that somebody lost their child," Reif said. "I can't stop thinking about it. I don't know how to make it right. I don't know if I can."

  • Reif's story: Forty years ago, as she struggled with infertility, Reif and her husband adopted two Korean children who weren't biological siblings, but both had strangely similar stories in their files: Their young unmarried mothers worked in factories with fathers who disappeared after they got pregnant.

  • Reif's daughter: Jenn Hamilton spent her life thinking she was unwanted, and it has taken a toll: "I constantly find myself asking my husband, 'Are you mad at me? Did I do something wrong?'" Now, she believes the woman she was told was her birth mother by her adoption agency actually wasn't. She has no idea anymore if abandonment was ever really her story. "It was this huge tree of deception," she said.
  • South Korea: Korea's government has maintained that adoptions were a necessary tool to care for needy children. However, Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare acknowledged that the adoption boom in the 1970s and '80s was possibly fueled by a desire to reduce welfare costs. Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission has been investigating government accountability since 2022, prompted by complaints filed by hundreds of adoptees.
  • US' role: Reform is sweeping Europe—countries have launched investigations, halted foreign adoptions, and apologized to adoptees for failing to protect them. But the US, which has taken in the most adopted children by far, hasn't done a review of its own culpability. The US State Department said this summer that it would work with its historian to piece together its history, detailing initial findings that some documents might have been falsified. But it said there was no evidence US officials were aware of it.

