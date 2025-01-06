Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Golden Globes Audience in Monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser kicked off what she called "Ozempic's biggest night," the 82nd Golden Globes, with a promise: "I'm not here to roast you." But Glaser, a stand-up whose breakthrough came in a withering roast of Tom Brady, made her way around the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday picking out plenty of targets in an opening monologue she had worked out extensively in comedy clubs beforehand. And Glaser, hosting the Globes two weeks before the inauguration of Donald Trump, reserved perhaps her most cutting line for the whole room of Hollywood stars, the AP reports. "You could really do anything ... except tell the country who to vote for," said Glaser. "But it's OK, you'll get 'em next time ... if there is one. I'm scared."