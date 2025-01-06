Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Golden Globes Audience in Monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser kicked off what she called "Ozempic's biggest night," the 82nd Golden Globes, with a promise: "I'm not here to roast you." But Glaser, a stand-up whose breakthrough came in a withering roast of Tom Brady, made her way around the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday picking out plenty of targets in an opening monologue she had worked out extensively in comedy clubs beforehand. And Glaser, hosting the Globes two weeks before the inauguration of Donald Trump, reserved perhaps her most cutting line for the whole room of Hollywood stars, the AP reports. "You could really do anything ... except tell the country who to vote for," said Glaser. "But it's OK, you'll get 'em next time ... if there is one. I'm scared."
She then turned toward Wicked star Ariana Grande with a request: "Ariana, hold my finger." Glaser complimented Timothée Chalamet, nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, for having "the most gorgeous eye-lashes on your upper lip." While Glaser might not have reached Tina Fey and Amy Poehler levels of laughs, the monologue was mostly a winner, and a dramatic improvement over last year's host, Jo Koy. Glaser assured the crowd that, win or lose, "the point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again." (Aubrey Plaza was set to present at the Golden Globes before her husband's tragic death.)