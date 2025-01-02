Report: Man Killed in Tesla Detonation Was a Green Beret

The person who authorities believe died in the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck packed with firework mortars and camp fuel canisters outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel was an active-duty US Army soldier, three US officials tell the AP . Two of the outlet's sources identified the man inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck as Matthew Livelsberger. He was reportedly an active-duty Army member who spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, a massive base in North Carolina that's home to Army Special Forces command.

The truck explosion came hours after a driver, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans' famed French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people before being shot to death by police. That crash was being investigated as a terrorist attack, and police believe the driver wasn't acting alone. Jabbar, a US Army veteran, also spent time at Fort Bragg, but one official said so far there's no overlap in their assignments there. Authorities haven't ruled out the possibility the two events were linked. (This story was updated with new details on the Vegas suspect.)