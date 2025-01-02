First Mass Shooting of 2025 Comes Quickly

The first US mass shooting of 2025 came on New Year's Day, per the Independent. Ten teenagers were injured Wednesday when four people opened fire into a crowd outside a venue in Queens, New York. Shots erupted as about 15 people waited outside the Amazura Concert Hall just after 11:15pm, reports CBS News. The venue was at capacity, with about 90 people attending a private event, per the outlet. About individuals lined up outside, waiting to get in, four men approached, firing 30 rounds combined, police said. Officers continue to search for the suspects, who were seen running toward 143rd Place before getting into a light-colored sedan with out-of-state license plates.