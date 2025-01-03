Donny and Marie Osmond's Brother Dead at 73

One of the original members of the 1970s family band The Osmonds has died at 73. Wayne Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie (and other Osmonds), died of complications related to a stroke on New Year's Day, three of his brothers revealed in social media posts Thursday. Wayne Osmond was the fourth of the nine Osmond children, and with three of his brothers in 1958, he formed a barbershop quartet to perform at their church, USA Today reports. Three years later, they were performing at Disneyland when they were discovered, and became regulars on the Andy Williams Show, People reports.

Two other brothers later joined the group and sister Marie sometimes also appeared, but they disbanded after peaking in popularity in the '70s, with some members pursuing solo careers and Donny and Marie famously singing as a duo. Wayne sometimes appeared on the Donny & Marie variety show. "Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone," Donny Osmond, 67, posted on Instagram. "I'm sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother." Wrote Merrill Osmond, 71, on Facebook, "I've never known a man that had more humility. A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met."