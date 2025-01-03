Surgeon General Wants New Warnings on Booze

There are already warnings on bottles and cans of booze, cautioning against drinking and driving or while pregnant, and noting very general "health risks." Now, the US surgeon general wants to slap additional warning labels on alcohol, advising consumers that it's tied to a higher risk of seven forms of cancer, per a new Health & Human Services advisory . Consuming alcohol is linked to mouth, throat, esophageal, larynx, liver, and colon/rectum cancers, as well as breast cancer in women, with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noting that alcohol directly contributes to 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 deaths tied to various cancers annually, per the New York Times .

Although it's long been known that heavy drinking is problematic, people seem to be under the impression that moderate drinking isn't harmful, and may even be beneficial, especially when it comes to stemming heart disease. "Many people out there assume that as long as they're drinking at the limits or below the limits of current guidelines of one a day for women and two for men, that there is no risk to their health or well-being," Murthy tells the Times. "The data does not bear that out for cancer risk." He adds that just one drink a day (or less) can cause a rise in risk for cancers of the mouth, throat, and breast.

Over the summer, Stat noted what a new warning label might resemble—basically, "almost nothing like what's on bottles now." Instead, new packaging would likely include "images, icons, and eye-catching colors on the front of the container," as well as possibly "rotating labels with different messages [that] can keep the warnings from 'wearing out.'" Some experts, however, advised that an overly strong message can backfire if it seems like the government is being too aggressive in its finger-wagging.

"Some reactance," however—"a mix of annoyance, surprise, and defensiveness one might feel when confronted with a warning label—can be good," the outlet notes, citing Marissa Hall, who studies health warning labels at the University of North Carolina. At any rate, the new labels aren't a done deal just because Murthy wants them: The Times notes that Congress would have to mandate them, and it's still unclear how an incoming Trump administration will feel about such a move. More here. (More alcohol stories.)