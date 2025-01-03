Simone Biles Is SI's Sportsperson of the Year

"She has altered the face of gymnastics, sparked sweeping change across sports—and this year capped it all with an astonishing personal comeback." This is Sports Illustrated's description of its Sportsperson of the Year for 2025: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. The 27-year-old athlete—who People notes is decked out in "sexy, barely there sequin hot pants" and a "head-turning snakeskin top" for the magazine's photo shoot (check out some of the photos here )—was chosen by SI for this honor "because she won gold, and then another gold, and then another; because she changed the face of her sport and the conversations around athletes in general; [and] because she continues to speak out about issues that matter to her."

The SI feature on Biles focuses on her mental health after contracting the "twisties" at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, her temporary withdrawal from the sport she loved, and her subsequent comeback to the gymnastics mat—she won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics last summer. Tokyo, however, forced her to confront her years of built-up mental trauma, including from being one of the survivors of sexual abuser Larry Nassar. "We don't ask for that when we're 6 years old and sign up for it," Biles says of the pressures that come with competing at such a high level. "I wanted to do my sport. I didn't want people to criticize every little thing that I do. I didn't want millions and millions of followers. I just wanted to do gymnastics."

As for whether she's eyeing a 2028 Olympics run, SI seems to think she's hinting at a no. "I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," she tells the magazine. Biles spoke to Axios about SI's honor as well, noting that it's "so nice to put gymnastics on the map." "Our sport is so unique and beautiful and I think people need to see that," she says. "To see some of the people that have graced the covers over the past 70 years is truly iconic, not just for what they've done to transcend sports, but what they've done for their communities. To be a part of that is such an honor." More here and here. (More Simone Biles stories.)