Jeff Baena Made Films With Aubrey Plaza

Jeff Baena, a screenwriter and director whose work included Life After Beth and The Little Hours, has died. Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, was 47. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office reported that his body was discovered on Friday at a home in Los Angeles, per Variety. The cause of death was not listed on the coroner's records, per CNN. Baena told Fresh Fiction, a YouTube channel, in 2022 that he decided to become a filmmaker when he came across Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange on TV at age 11. "I was always drawn to weirdo movies," he said.