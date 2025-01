Investigators believe the man who killed 14 people in an apparent terrorist attack in New Orleans planned even more devastation. NBC News reports the FBI and ATF said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, who plowed a pickup truck through a crowded street early New Year's Day, also planned to use a transmitter to detonate two explosive devices planted nearby. Authorities said that Jabbar set up two bombs on Bourbon Street and that they discovered a transmitter along with two guns inside his truck.