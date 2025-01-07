Change to Coat of Arms Could Be King's Message to Trump

A change to Denmark's royal coat of arms is attracting more attention than permutations in Scandinavian heraldry might ordinarily receive. In what appears to be a response to President-elect Trump's remarks about the US acquiring Greenland, King Frederik X has updated the coat of arms to give the polar bear representing Greenland a more prominent place, the Guardian reports. The ram representing the Faroe Islands has also been promoted to its own field in the four-part shield, while three crowns representing the Kalmar Union among Denmark, Sweden, and Norway have been removed. The union ended when Sweden gained independence more than 500 years ago.

In his first speech of the year, Frederik, whose reign began last January, said, "We are all united and each of us committed for the kingdom of Denmark," the Independent reports. He said they belong together "all the way to Greenland." Royal expert Lars Hovbakke Sørensen tells Denmark's TV2 that the changes are a reflection of the king's interest in the territories—and a message to the world. "It is important to signal from the Danish side that Greenland and the Faroe Islands are part of the Danish realm, and that this is not up for discussion," he said. "This is how you mark it."

Trump, meanwhile, spoke of Greenland becoming part of the US in a Truth Social post Monday. "I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" he wrote. "My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" Sources tell the AP that Trump's son is going to Greenland to shoot video content for podcasting and that he will not be meeting with any officials.