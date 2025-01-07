Blinken: Russia 'May Be Close' to a Big Move on N. Korea

Russia is close to sharing advanced space technology with North Korea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to South Korea on Monday, warning that the Moscow-Pyongyang alliance continues to develop. North Korea "is already receiving Russian military equipment and training," Blinken said in a press conference from Seoul, per Politico. "Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang." Furthermore, Russia "may be close to reversing a decades-long policy" and recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power, Blinken said, echoing an earlier warning by the US ambassador to the United Nations, per CNN.