Blinken: Russia 'May Be Close' to a Big Move on N. Korea

Russia is close to sharing advanced space technology with North Korea, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to South Korea on Monday, warning that the Moscow-Pyongyang alliance continues to develop. North Korea "is already receiving Russian military equipment and training," Blinken said in a press conference from Seoul, per Politico. "Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang." Furthermore, Russia "may be close to reversing a decades-long policy" and recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power, Blinken said, echoing an earlier warning by the US ambassador to the United Nations, per CNN.
In September 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would help North Korea build satellites, per Al Jazeera. He didn't go into specifics, but onlookers speculated that Russia would assist North Korea's space program in exchange for North Korea's help with Russia's war in Ukraine. This past October, South Korea's defense minister said Pyongyang was likely to request Russian technology related to tactical nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles, reconnaissance satellites, and nuclear submarines. Blinken spoke on what is expected to be his last foreign tour as America's top diplomat. "His remarks coincided with North Korea firing a midrange ballistic missile into the East Sea on Monday," per Axios.