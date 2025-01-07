Inside the Downfall of Justin Trudeau

The long reign of Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister entered its final stage on Monday, with the Liberal leader announcing that he was stepping down both as PM and head of his party. That sets up a long goodbye over the next few months, as Trudeau will remain in power until his divided party can pick a new leader and an election can be held. A look at what happened and what's next:

'The writing was on the wall:' That's the BBC's take as it runs through a Liberal Party on the wane over the last few years, and increasingly in conflict over the last several months—most prominently with staunch Trudeau loyalist and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quitting her post last month. Freeland cited President-elect Trump's tariff threats in her decision. Trudeau had dodged calls for him to resign, but Freeland might have been the death knell.