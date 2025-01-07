Plane Arrives in Florida With 2 Dead

JetBlue employees made a grim discovery while checking over a plane that landed in Florida on Monday. Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment during a "routine post-flight maintenance inspection" at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 11:30pm, the airline said, per the Miami Herald . "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," JetBlue said, adding that the ID of the individuals and "circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," per CBS News .

The Airbus A320 had departed New York's JFK Airport at 8:20pm amid "frigid" temperatures, per CBS. It reached a cruising altitude of 38,000 feet before landing in Fort Lauderdale at 11:03pm. At such altitudes, the temperature in the unheated and unpressurized landing gear compartment can drop to around minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit, per Deutsche Welle. Death can also come from a lack of oxygen. The airport said there was no impact on operations. The Broward County medical examiner's office will carry out autopsies on the bodies to determine the causes of death while the local sheriff's office investigates.