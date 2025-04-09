White Lotus Creator on Composer's Exit: 'B**** Move'

The odd White Lotus feud continues: After composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer revealed that he would not be returning to the show , due to what he painted as a dispute between himself and show creator Mike White, White is pushing back. "I honestly don't know what happened, except now I'm reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show," White told Howard Stern during an interview Tuesday, as reported by outlets including the Guardian and NBC News . "I don't think he respected me. He wants people to know that he's edgy and dark and I'm, I don't know, like I watch reality TV."

White insisted there was no fighting and that all he ever did was give de Veer "notes," but de Veer didn't like that "because he didn't respect me." He says their relationship was strained from the first season on. "By the time the third season came around, he'd won Emmys and he had his song go viral, he didn't want to go through the process with me, he didn't want to go to sessions," White said. "He would always look at me with this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something … he's definitely making a big deal out of a creative difference." He says that he always felt he had to "kiss [de Veer's] a**," concluding, "I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to s*** on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kind of a b**** move." De Veer responded in a tweet promising to come out with the "full story." (More The White Lotus stories.)