One Canadian Official Makes a Trumpian Counteroffer

President-elect Trump keeps talking about making Canada part of the US, so much so that Bloomberg reports "it no longer sounds like a joke." The latest salvo came Tuesday, when Trump during his Mar-a-Lago news conference was asked whether he would ever consider using military force to annex Canada. "No," he responded. "Economic force. Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security—don't forget, we basically protect Canada."