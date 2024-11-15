US Obesity 'Is at a Crisis Point'

"Obesity is at a crisis point throughout the USA," according to researchers who tracked obesity rates nationwide, per CTV News . Almost three-quarters of US adults over 25 are overweight or obese, up from just over half in 1990, while nearly half of those aged 15 to 24 are, according to the study published Thursday in the Lancet , based on 2021 data. "I would consider it an epidemic," study co-author Marie Ng of the University of Washington School of Medicine tells the New York Times . She and colleagues say "major reform" is needed to prevent the number of overweight and obese people in the country (172 million adults and 36.5 million children and adolescents as of 2021) from reaching nearly 260 million by 2050.

Overweight is defined as having a body mass index of 25 or above and obese as having a BMI of 30 or higher. The rate of obesity has risen sharply since 1990, doubling to more than 40% in adults and nearly tripling to 29% in girls and women aged 15 to 24, per the Times. The highest levels of obesity are found in the South. Being overweight or obese raises one's risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cancer, mental health disorders, and premature death, meaning big implications for health and medical costs. A recent Joint Economic Committee Republicans report finds obesity will result in up to $9.1 trillion in excess medical expenditures over the next decade, the Times reports.

It's a hard problem to tackle given the number of factors involved, ranging from wide availability of ultraprocessed foods to food insecurity to more sedentary behavior. But lead study author Emmanuela Gakidou, co-founder of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, calls out "the decades-long failure to tackle the growing overweight and obesity epidemic in the US," saying "united efforts and urgent investments are needed," per the Independent. The study notes lifestyle changes, surgery, and medication can be helpful, though newer drugs like Ozempic are still too expensive to have widespread impact. Subsidies for healthy foods and regulations on sugar-sweetened beverages and junk food are also likely to be beneficial. (More obesity stories.)