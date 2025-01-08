Mexico's President Jokes About Renaming US

'Mexican America, that sounds nice'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2025 3:54 PM CST

After President-elect Trump called for the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America, Mexico's president unveiled a rival renaming plan. At her daily press conference Wednesday, Claudia Sheinbaum joked that all of North America, including the US, could be renamed "Mexican America," Reuters reports. She pointed to a map from 1607 that used the name, saying, "Mexican America, that sounds nice." Sheinbaum, who noted that the Gulf of Mexico is the name recognized by the United Nations, added that she expects to have "good relations" with Trump, AFP reports.

  • A history lesson. Reuters reports that the press conference included a history lesson from Sheinbaum and former culture minister Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real. He noted that the Gulf of Mexico name has been in use for centuries and that "Mexican America is recognized since the 17th century" as a name for North America.

  • Could Trump really change the name? The Washington Post reports that there are "existing mechanisms to rename places recognized by the federal government"—but other countries aren't obligated to go along with any name changes. The AP notes that the US and Mexico already have different names for the river that forms the border between Texas and Mexico—it's the Rio Grande to Americans and the Rio Bravo to Mexicans.
  • Greene plans legislation. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to file a bill Thursday requiring federal agencies to call the Gulf of Mexico by Trump's preferred name, Fox News reports. "It's our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it's what the entire world should refer to it as," she said. Greene said the bill is written and "ready to file first thing Thursday morning."
  • Late-night hosts weigh in. "So now, if I understand this correctly, the Gulf of Mexico will become the Gulf of America, New Mexico will be Dry America, and Cinco de Mayo will be the Fifth of Mayo," Stephen Colbert quipped on the Late Show, per the New York Times. On the Daily Show, Desi Lydic said, "I guess 'Gulf of America' does have a ring to it—as in, 'There was another horrific oil spill in the Gulf of America.'"
