Mexico's President Jokes About Renaming US

After President-elect Trump called for the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed the Gulf of America, Mexico's president unveiled a rival renaming plan. At her daily press conference Wednesday, Claudia Sheinbaum joked that all of North America, including the US, could be renamed "Mexican America," Reuters reports. She pointed to a map from 1607 that used the name, saying, "Mexican America, that sounds nice." Sheinbaum, who noted that the Gulf of Mexico is the name recognized by the United Nations, added that she expects to have "good relations" with Trump, AFP reports.

A history lesson. Reuters reports that the press conference included a history lesson from Sheinbaum and former culture minister Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real. He noted that the Gulf of Mexico name has been in use for centuries and that "Mexican America is recognized since the 17th century" as a name for North America.