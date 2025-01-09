What to Know About the California Wildfires

As of Thursday morning, the catastrophic wildfires burning through Los Angeles County had killed five people, destroyed nearly 2,000 structures, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate, reports the AP. The Palisades Fire in particular already is the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles. Details:

Hollywood: The Sunset fire may be relatively small at this point, but it's in the high-profile Hollywood Hills area near the Hollywood Bowl and other landmarks. The iconic Hollywood sign is near the evacuation area and also potentially at risk, though USA Today doesn't deem that risk to be "imminent." (Its story has a rundown of landmarks in play.) The BBC has video locating the fire and the sign.

The Sunset fire may be relatively small at this point, but it's in the high-profile Hollywood Hills area near the Hollywood Bowl and other landmarks. The iconic Hollywood sign is near the evacuation area and also potentially at risk, though USA Today doesn't deem that risk to be "imminent." (Its story has a rundown of landmarks in play.) The BBC has video locating the fire and the sign. What's different: "California wildfires" may be a familiar phrase, but they are typically confined to Southern California's hills, explains the New York Times. These fires have spread to metro areas near the city itself. Fierce Santa Ana winds and a lack of rain over the last few months have contributed. To put it simply," "Los Angeles is surrounded by fire."