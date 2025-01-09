Lawyer: Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool Was a Dig at Baldoni

Justin Baldoni's lawyer claims his client couldn't have sexually harassed This Ends with Us costar Blake Lively because her husband later took a jab at Baldoni in Deadpool & Wolverine. "If somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don't make fun of it. It's a serious issue," Bryan Freedman told the Megyn Kelly Show , per Deadline . Marvel fans have speculated that Baldoni inspired the Deadpool & Wolverine character Nicepool, based on his "mannerisms, hairstyle, and particularly his assertion of progressive beliefs that contradict his actions," NME reports.

During his first appearance on screen, Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool comments on the look of Ladypool, who is played by Lively. "Oh my goodness, wait until you see Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too, and you can't even tell," he says. Reynolds' Deadpool responds, "I don't think you're supposed to say that," to which Nicepool replies, "That's okay, I identify as a feminist." Lively has alleged Baldoni "routinely degraded" her by "finding back channel ways of criticizing her body and weight" during the filming of It Ends with Us, per People.

In another, deleted scene, Nicepool says his calling is "to one day host a podcast that monetizes the women's movement"—a possible reference to Baldoni co-hosting the Man Enough podcast, which discusses modern masculinity and gender roles. "There's no question it relates to Justin," Freedman told Kelly, saying "the comment about the pregnancy" was a dead giveaway, per Screen Rant. "What I make of that, is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don't make fun of Justin Baldoni," he said. "You don't make fun of the situation."

Reynolds, a co-writer on Deadpool & Wolverine, was first seen portraying Nicepool on Jan. 21, 2024, shortly after Lively and Reynolds held a meeting with Baldoni to address what Lively alleges was a hostile work environment, per People. In his lawsuit against the New York Times, Baldoni claims Reynolds accused him of "fat-shaming" Lively at the meeting. Fans also pointed out that it is Lively's Ladypool who kills Nicepool in the movie—outside a flower shop, no less. In This Ends with Us, Lively plays a flower shop owner, who meets Baldoni's character at the shop. (More Justin Baldoni stories.)