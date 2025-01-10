New Mexico Strikes Down Local Abortion Restrictions

The New Mexico Supreme Court has struck down abortion restrictions by conservative cities and counties at the request of the state attorney general. The unanimous opinion Thursday reinforces the state's position as having some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country, the AP reports. The ruling preserves access to abortion procedures across a state that has become a major destination for people from other states with bans, including neighboring Texas.

Attorneys representing the cities of Hobbs and Clovis and Lea and Roosevelt counties had argued that provisions of a federal "anti-vice" law known as the Comstock Act block courts from striking down local abortion ordinances.