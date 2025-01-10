US / California wildfires Fire Victim's Last Words: 'I'll Be Here Tomorrow' 5 fire victims identified, including man found with hose in his hand By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted Jan 10, 2025 6:29 AM CST Copied An emergency vehicle drives through a neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher) See 6 more photos At least 10 people have died in Los Angeles County's raging wildfires—including five who've been identified—and the stories of their last moments are harrowing. Victor Shaw, 66, died defending his family home of 55 years in the Montrose area, where his "charred body" was found Wednesday morning "with a garden hose still in his hand," KTLA reports. Shaw's sister, who lived at the home, said she evacuated Tuesday night just as "the house was starting to go up in flames," but her brother, who had mobility issues, chose to stay behind to fight the fire. An 83-year-old Altadena man who also chose not to evacuate was found dead in his bed inside the home he'd owned since 1968. The last thing Rodney Nickerson told his family was "I'll be here tomorrow," per CBS News. He was convinced the fire wouldn't be so bad, his daughter tells KTLA. Anthony Mitchell, a 67-year-old amputee who used a wheelchair, and his 20-something son Justin, who was bedridden with cerebral palsy, also died in Altadena, per the New York Post. The elder man had told his daughter they were preparing to evacuate Wednesday morning. "Then he said, "I've gotta go—the fire's in the yard,'" the daughter tells the Washington Post. The final victim identified is Erliene Kelly, a retired pharmacy technician who likewise died in the Altadena home she lived in for years, reports the New York Times. The death toll is likely to rise. "At some point, we'll be able to do a more thorough search of these impacted areas," some of which "look like a bomb was dropped on them," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Thursday, noting canines would help search for bodies. The fires have so far charred an area larger than San Francisco, forcing nearly 200,000 people from their homes, per the Post and AP. More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed, with the damage and economic loss estimated at upward of $150 billion. (More California wildfires stories.) See 6 more photos Report an error