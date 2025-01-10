Arson Suspect Arrested Near Newest LA Fire

The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area this week have burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings, and other structures, officials say. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the fires, was declared the most destructive in Los Angeles history when it had burned around 1,000 structures. County officials say it has now destroyed more than 5,300 structures, and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena has burned more than 5,000 structures, the AP reports. The death toll has risen to at least 10.

Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble in scenic Pacific Palisades. Only the outlines of homes and their chimneys remained. In Malibu, blackened palm strands were all that was left above debris where oceanfront homes once stood. At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores were lost. So too were the Will Rogers' Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, local landmarks dating to the 1920s.