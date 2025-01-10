Arson Suspect Arrested Near Newest LA Fire

Authorities say blazes have destroyed more than 10K structures
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 10, 2025 4:53 AM CST
More Than 10K Structures Lost in LA-Area Wildfires
Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.   (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area this week have burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings, and other structures, officials say. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the fires, was declared the most destructive in Los Angeles history when it had burned around 1,000 structures. County officials say it has now destroyed more than 5,300 structures, and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena has burned more than 5,000 structures, the AP reports. The death toll has risen to at least 10.

  • Dozens of blocks were flattened to smoldering rubble in scenic Pacific Palisades. Only the outlines of homes and their chimneys remained. In Malibu, blackened palm strands were all that was left above debris where oceanfront homes once stood. At least five churches, a synagogue, seven schools, two libraries, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores were lost. So too were the Will Rogers' Western Ranch House and Topanga Ranch Motel, local landmarks dating to the 1920s.

  • AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to between $135 billion and $150 billion, which would make the blazes by far the costliest wildfire disaster in US history.
  • An arson suspect was arrested Thursday near where a new fire ignited in the San Fernando Valley. The man was cornered and held down by residents after he was seen trying to ignite a fire, KTLA reports. A witness says the man had a large "propane tank or a flamethrower." Authorities haven't confirmed if the suspect has any connection to the wildfires.
  • The newest fire, the Kenneth Fire, has burned 1,000 acres and is 35% contained, according to Cal Fire. The Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, both 0% contained, have burned 19,978 acres and 13,690 acres, respectively. The Hurst Fire has burned 771 acres and is 37% contained.
  • All of the large fires that have broken out this week in the Los Angeles area are located in a roughly 25-mile band north of downtown. The Kenneth blaze ignited less than 2 miles away from the El Camino Real Charter High School, where people are sheltering from the fire in Palisades. The two fires are about 10 miles apart.
(More Palisades Fire stories.)

