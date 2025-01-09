Judge Throws Out Biden's Title IX Rules

The Biden administration's Title IX rules expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students have been struck down nationwide after a federal judge in Kentucky found they overstepped the president's authority. In a decision issued Thursday, US District Judge Danny C. Reeves scrapped the entire 1,500-page regulation after deciding it was "fatally" tainted by legal shortcomings. The rule had already been halted in 26 states after a wave of legal challenges by Republican-run states. President-elect Trump previously promised to end the rules "on day one" and made anti-transgender themes a centerpiece of his campaign.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti called it a rejection of the Biden administration's "relentless push to impose a radical gender ideology," the AP reports. "Because the Biden rule is vacated altogether, President Trump will be free to take a fresh look at our Title IX regulations when he returns to office," Skrmetti said in a statement.