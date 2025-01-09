Judge Throws Out Biden's Title IX Rules

Federal court says president overstepped authority with protections for LGBTQ+ students
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 9, 2025 3:01 PM CST
Judge Throws Out Biden's Title IX Rules
Demonstrators advocating for transgender rights and healthcare stand outside of the Ohio Statehouse, Jan. 24, 2024, in Columbus.   (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)

The Biden administration's Title IX rules expanding protections for LGBTQ+ students have been struck down nationwide after a federal judge in Kentucky found they overstepped the president's authority. In a decision issued Thursday, US District Judge Danny C. Reeves scrapped the entire 1,500-page regulation after deciding it was "fatally" tainted by legal shortcomings. The rule had already been halted in 26 states after a wave of legal challenges by Republican-run states. President-elect Trump previously promised to end the rules "on day one" and made anti-transgender themes a centerpiece of his campaign.

  • The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti called it a rejection of the Biden administration's "relentless push to impose a radical gender ideology," the AP reports. "Because the Biden rule is vacated altogether, President Trump will be free to take a fresh look at our Title IX regulations when he returns to office," Skrmetti said in a statement.

  • The Biden administration ignited controversy when it finalized the new rules last year. The regulation expanded Title IX, a 1972 law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in education, to also prevent discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. It also widened the definition of harassment to include a greater range of misconduct.
  • Civil rights advocates hailed the move as a victory, saying it gave LGBTQ+ students new recourse against discrimination. But it drew outrage from conservatives who said it could be used to protect transgender athletes in girls' sports. The rule didn't explicitly address athletics and mostly detailed how schools and colleges were required to respond to cases of discrimination and sexual assault.
  • In his decision, Reeves found the Education Department overstepped its authority by expanding the scope of Title IX. There's nothing in the 1972 law suggesting that it should cover any more than it has since Congress created it, Reeves wrote. He called it an "attempt to bypass the legislative process and completely transform Title IX."

  • "The entire point of Title IX is to prevent discrimination based on sex," Reeves wrote, per the Idaho Statesman. "Throwing gender identity into the mix eviscerates the statute and renders it largely meaningless."
  • The judge also found that it violated free speech rights by requiring teachers to use pronouns aligning with a student's gender identity.
  • Rather than carve out certain aspects of the rule, Reeves decided it was better to toss the regulation in its entirety and revert to a previous interpretation of Title IX. He said his decision will "simply 'cause a return to the status quo' that existed for more than 50 years prior to its effective date."

