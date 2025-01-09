'Sloppiest Arsonist' Sets Pants on Fire

Police in Australia are looking for a suspect who ended up singed and pantsless after an arson attempt early on Christmas Day. The man—dubbed "Australia's sloppiest arsonist" by 7news—was seen on CCTV with another man pouring flammable liquid on the front of a fast-food outlet in the Melbourne suburb of Doncaster East. "After setting the liquid alight, one of the offenders also succeeded in setting their pants on fire, forcing them to strip their burning garments as they fled," Victoria Police said in a Facebook post.