Fetterman on Mar-a-Lago Visit: 'No One Is My Gatekeeper'

The revolving door of visitors (and rumored visitors ) to Mar-a-Lago has been active since Donald Trump won November's election, but a soon-to-be guest is a rather surprising one. The AP reports that Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman will head to the Palm Beach estate to meet with the president-elect, becoming the first sitting senator in the Democratic Party to do so. "That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," Fetterman told CBS News . "I think that one, he's the president, or he will be officially. ... And I think it's pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation—or invite someone to have a conversation—to have it." Fetterman added, perhaps as a warning to other Dems who may be critical of his visit: "No one is my gatekeeper."

The senator said that Trump had issued the invite, and that "I'm the senator for all Pennsylvanians—not just Democrats in Pennsylvania," a state that Trump won in the 2024 election after Joe Biden took it in 2020. A Trump transition team member tells CBS that the Fetterman visit hasn't yet been finalized. The New York Times notes that if the meeting does happen, it looks to be a mutually beneficial one: Trump will get the chance to persuade Fetterman to vote to confirm his Cabinet nominees, while Fetterman will get "an open channel of communication with a president-elect who has proved to be malleable on policies, and highly attentive to whomever he last spoke with."

Fetterman, who campaigned as a progressive in 2022, has rankled the left of late with his cozying up to the GOP. He has spoken up in favor of stronger border control; already given his thumbs-up to some of Trump's nominees, like Elise Stefanik for UN ambassador; and balked at calling Trump a fascist, as some Dems have done. "It's not a word that I would use," Fetterman said last month, per the AP.