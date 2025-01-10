As Homeowners Evacuate, Criminals Move In

Los Angeles may be burning, but law enforcement officers are still doing their jobs, arresting at least 20 people on suspicion of looting in the last few days. "Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis," LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at a Thursday news conference. Speaking directly to looters, she said, "I promise you, you will be held accountable," per the Los Angeles Times . LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said any lawbreaking amid the ongoing crisis is "absolutely unacceptable," but particularly condemned looters, who he said were depriving "poor people, who have been through so much, of their property," per NBC News .

Arcadia Police Lt. John Bonomo said high-end purses and other items were stolen early Wednesday from an evacuated home whose security alarms and cameras were useless without power. Meanwhile, Sierra Madre Police Detective Sgt. Charles Kamchamnan said a "whole house was ransacked" the same day the owners evacuated. "But it's something we see throughout the whole county, with criminals taking advantage of the situation," he added, per NBC.

Private security company American Protection Security said it was inundated with calls about looting concerns, per NBC. Luna said the department had stepped up neighborhood patrols and would arrest anyone found in areas under mandatory evacuation orders who "do not belong there." He also suggested putting in place a curfew in areas around the Palisades and Eaton fires. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said there would be no leniency for looters amid the devastation. It's "despicable" and "if you do commit these crimes, do not expect anything else than maximal punishment," he said, per the New York Post. (More Los Angeles stories.)