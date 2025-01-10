Canada's Next PM Could Be Its Shortest-Serving

Canada's governing Liberal Party will announce the country's next prime minister on March 9 after a leadership vote that follows the resignation of Justin Trudeau this week, party leaders said late Thursday. Trudeau remains prime minister until a new leader is chosen. The frontrunners for the Liberal leadership are former central banker Mark Carney and ex-Finance Minster Chrystia Freeland, whose abrupt resignation last month hastened Trudeau's exit.
- Sachit Mehra, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, said the party will "be ready to fight and win the 2025 election" after choosing a new leader. But the next Liberal leader could be the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country's history, the AP reports. All three opposition parties have vowed to bring down the Liberals' minority government in a no-confidence vote to trigger an election after Parliament resumes on March 24.