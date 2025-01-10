Canada's Next PM Could Be Its Shortest-Serving

Canada's governing Liberal Party will announce the country's next prime minister on March 9 after a leadership vote that follows the resignation of Justin Trudeau this week, party leaders said late Thursday. Trudeau remains prime minister until a new leader is chosen. The frontrunners for the Liberal leadership are former central banker Mark Carney and ex-Finance Minster Chrystia Freeland, whose abrupt resignation last month hastened Trudeau's exit.

Sachit Mehra, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, said the party will "be ready to fight and win the 2025 election" after choosing a new leader. But the next Liberal leader could be the shortest-tenured prime minister in the country's history, the AP reports. All three opposition parties have vowed to bring down the Liberals' minority government in a no-confidence vote to trigger an election after Parliament resumes on March 24.