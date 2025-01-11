These Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets in America

Buffalo, New York, tops Zillow's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 11, 2025 8:31 AM CST
The Buffalo Bills are in the NFL playoffs again, and New York state's second-largest city just got some more good news: It's the hottest housing market in America, reports USA Today. Not only did Buffalo take the top spot, per a Zillow analysis, but it also earned the honor of being the first city to be No. 1 in back-to-back years. "In chilly Buffalo, competition among buyers will remain hot, with employment growing far faster than builders are adding homes," Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen says in a statement. Here, the top 10 cities:

  1. Buffalo, New York
  2. Indianapolis
  3. Providence, Rhode Island
  4. Hartford, Connecticut
  5. Philadelphia
  6. St. Louis
  7. Charlotte, North Carolina
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Richmond, Virginia
  10. Salt Lake City
More here. (These are the cities where home prices more than doubled in 10 years.)

