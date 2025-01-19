Finally, a Reality Show That Won't Destroy Our Souls

It's a reality show about a loving couple waiting to welcome their new arrival, watched by thousands. The 24-hour livestream of the northern royal albatrosses' breeding season at Taiaroa Head—a rugged headland on New Zealand's South Island—was established to raise awareness of the vulnerable species, numbers of which have grown slowly over decades of painstaking conservation measures. Millions have watched the stream since it began in 2016. "Before that, it was very difficult to follow an albatross' life cycle because they're only on land 15% of the time," says Sharyn Broni, a New Zealand Department of Conservation ranger. But Royal Cam's popularity exploded during the pandemic. On a busy comments page hosted by the DOC, fans track the birds' locations on an app, discuss significant moments, and even create albatross-inspired art.