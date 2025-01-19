If You Have This 'Superpower,' National Archives Needs You

History nerds, have we got a volunteer gig for you—especially if you're well versed in cursive writing. The National Archives is on the hunt for citizen archivists to review and transcribe at least two centuries' worth of historical US documents that are handwritten in the fading art of longhand script—a task more challenging than it might appear, as reading cursive these days has become a "rare skill," reports USA Today. "Reading cursive is a superpower," asserts Suzanne Isaacs, a community manager with the National Archives Catalog.
- Details: Documents reviewed by volunteer archivists run the gamut. Records "range from Revolutionary War pension records to the field notes of Charles Mason of the Mason-Dixon Line to immigration documents from the 1890s to Japanese evacuation records to the 1950 census," per USA Today.