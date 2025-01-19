US /
10 'Most Livable' Cities in the US

Portland, Maine, comes in at No. 1 in new ranking
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 19, 2025 2:35 PM CST
The skyline of Portland, Maine.   (Getty / SeanPavonePhoto)

The city of Portland, Maine, has scored some bragging rights in a new ranking of the nation's "most livable" cities. Rent Cafe looked at a number of metrics for metro areas with at least 300,000 people and found that Portland has a nice mix of "urban amenities and scenic natural landscapes," landing in the top five in the individual categories of "quality of life" and "location and community." Another main category that figured into the site's ranking was socioeconomics, which takes into account everything from the cost of living to the poverty rate. The top 10 cities on the list, as presented by Visual Capitalist:

  1. Portland, Maine
  2. Lincoln, Nebraska
  3. Des Moines, Iowa
  4. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  5. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  7. Washington, DC (mainly because of its high "quality of life" ranking)
  8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  9. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  10. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
See the full rankings for more details.

